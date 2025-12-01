Google and AWS Team to Create Multicloud Networking Solution

Amazon and Google have teamed to help cloud service providers connect with each other.

The tech giants’ cloud units on Monday (Dec. 1) announced a new, jointly engineered multicloud networking solution that uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) Interconnect – multicloud and Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Interconnect.

According to the announcement, the partnership also introduces an open specification for network interoperability, giving customers private, high-speed connectivity between Google Cloud and AWS with “high levels” of automation and speed.

“As organizations increasingly adopt multicloud architectures, the need for interoperability between cloud service providers has never been greater,” the announcement said. “Historically, however, connecting these environments has been a challenge, forcing customers to take a complex ‘do-it-yourself’ approach to managing global multi-layered networks at scale.”

The companies said that prior to this, connecting cloud service providers meant manually establishing complicated networking components, a process that could take weeks or even months. AWS, the announcement added, had a “vision” for creating this capability as a unified specification available to any cloud service provider and worked with Google to make it a reality.

“Now, this new solution reimagines multicloud connectivity by moving away from physical infrastructure management toward a managed, cloud-native experience,” the companies said.

“By integrating AWS with Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Network architecture, we are abstracting the complexity of physical connectivity, network addressing, and routing policies. Customers no longer need to wait weeks for circuit provisioning: they can now provision dedicated bandwidth on demand and establish connectivity in minutes through their preferred cloud console or API.”

PYMNTS wrote last month about the rigors of cloud migration for payments companies, noting that it was the “starting line” rather than the end game.

When global business payments giant Convera began new life as an independent company, it faced an obstacle familiar to many legacy enterprises. The company’s networks cover more than 200 countries and territories, and upwards of 140 currencies, but its infrastructure was still tied to on-premises systems designed for a slower age of finance.

“It was an incredible 10 months to move everything from on-prem to the cloud. But the real story starts after that — that’s when you start unlocking all the benefits,” Sudipto Das, vice president of engineering at Convera, told PYMNTS as part of a discussion with Vishal Arora, head of generative AI and ML for payments at AWS.

What started out as a “lift and shift” migration turned into an innovation engine, ultimately transforming the way data, compliance and intelligence interact across geographies.

“Moving from cross-border B2B payments infrastructure to AWS does help a lot of our customers with immediate modernization gains that address some of those core challenges faced by traditional payment systems,” Arora said.