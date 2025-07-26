How AI Is Giving Famous Artworks a Makeover (and Why Collectors Are Cheering)

Move over, white-gloved conservators.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Artificial intelligence has entered the gallery, armed not with paintbrushes and solvents but with neural networks, gigapixels, and a stubborn refusal to take coffee breaks.

No, we’re not talking about an MIT student’s innovative face mask for paintings (although, yes, that’s still trending in our analytics). AI is now behind the velvet rope at major museums, digitally filling in cracks, reconstructing lost edges and determining the original colors of famous artworks.

Some Show Stoppers

Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch” Restored by AI: The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam led a daring experiment. It taught AI to mimic Rembrandt’s brushwork using an old copy and X-rays. It then used the resulting digital inpainting to recover canvased edges snipped off back in 1715. The result? A seamless expansion of the Dutch master’s legendary painting — so seamless, even seasoned art snobs had to squint.

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam led a daring experiment. It taught AI to mimic Rembrandt’s brushwork using an old copy and X-rays. It then used the resulting digital inpainting to recover canvased edges snipped off back in 1715. The result? A seamless expansion of the Dutch master’s legendary painting — so seamless, even seasoned art snobs had to squint. Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” Gets Its Colors Back: The PERCEIVE project, involving a dozen major art institutions, used AI to digitally reconstruct the original, now-faded colors of such classics as Munch’s “The Scream.” Imagine being able to preview the painting as it appeared in 1893 and speculate about its hues in 2093 using the “Scream Time Machine.” All without a hint of existential despair — unless you’re debating blockchain provenance.

The PERCEIVE project, involving a dozen major art institutions, used AI to digitally reconstruct the original, now-faded colors of such classics as Munch’s “The Scream.” Imagine being able to preview the painting as it appeared in 1893 and speculate about its hues in 2093 using the “Scream Time Machine.” All without a hint of existential despair — unless you’re debating blockchain provenance. From Storage to Showroom: MIT researcher Alex Kachkine developed a way to overlay digital, AI-generated repairs onto battered paintings — restoring a 15th-century painting in hours, not months. Suddenly, those neglected, in-need-of-a-hug canvases from museum storage can rejoin the exhibition circuit.

Of course, in a world where the Mona Lisa’s smile could open a line of credit, the financial angle matters.

Restoration: A Lucrative Glow Up

Restored masterpieces have been known to smash records:

Leonardo’s “Salvator Mundi” — After expert restoration, it auctioned for $450.3 million. That’s more than most FinTechs will burn in five funding rounds.

— After expert restoration, it auctioned for $450.3 million. That’s more than most FinTechs will burn in five funding rounds. Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch” — Following a major restoration (pre-AI, but the buzz is there), it sold for $164.2 million.

— Following a major restoration (pre-AI, but the buzz is there), it sold for $164.2 million. Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” — After a meticulous cleanup, it captured $93.5 million at auction.

— After a meticulous cleanup, it captured $93.5 million at auction. Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” — Refreshed and revived, it brought in $132 million in the post-restoration sale.

But it’s not just the masterpieces that benefit. A typical before-and-after calculation for a mid-range painting might look like this:

Factor Before Restoration After Restoration

Market Value $25,000 $35,000

Restoration Cost $8,000

Net Benefit +$2,000

Worried about ROI? Even for works that don’t hang in the Louvre, restoration can mean more insurance coverage, higher auction prices, and a shot at starring in glossy international exhibitions. AI means more paintings can get this glow up faster and cheaper.

AI’s Secret Sauce: Preservation With Panache

The robots haven’t stolen the palette (yet). AI inpainting and digital color reconstructions are tools in the expert’s kit, not replacements for their instincts. Human curators and conservators still call the shots, ensuring the process stays reversible (nobody likes AI-induced blue faces unless it’s Picasso) and respectful of the art’s original spirit.

The day may come when AI fully restores a lost Caravaggio and bids against a hedge fund for it at Christie’s. But for now, AI is helping an art world often accused of conservatism take tentative steps into the 21st century, boosting aesthetic and economic value along the way. Will banks and FinTechs follow suit, embracing AI for their own priceless assets — legacy IT systems, anyone?

If your weekend plans involve investing in a faded landscape at auction, remember: With a little AI magic, tomorrow’s “needs TLC” might be the next trending showpiece. That’s worth smiling about — no neural network required.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.

Read more:

MIT Student Invents Breakthrough Art Restoration Technique