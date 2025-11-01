The Weekender: When Baseball’s Brain Trust Becomes a Tech Stack
If the Dodgers and Blue Jays keep playing like they did in that 18-inning fever dream last Monday in Los Angeles, the World Series might need a server upgrade. Between Shohei Ohtani’s video‑game night and Freddie Freeman’s walk‑off in Game 3, the ballpark screens felt less like a scoreboard and more like a dashboard. We’re talking exit velocity here, launch angle there, and (yes) an instant, animated strike‑zone challenge when someone dared to question the call. It’s October, but it’s also orchestration.