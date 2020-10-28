Today In Data

Innovation In Fitness, Retail And Healthcare Amid The Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovation In Fitness, Retail And Healthcare

Hybrid fitness site Moxie launched on Tuesday (Oct. 27) to enable trainers to work from home, which lets them reach new and current customers. And Amazon reports earnings this week on the heels of Q2 that enjoyed every benefit of a COVID-driven digital-first economy. And in healthcare, contactless interactions are helping dentists recoup revenue in the pandemic era. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$87B: Minimum net sales Amazon said in July that it expects for Q3.

40%: Amazon’s rise in total net revenue in Q2.

10K: Minimum number of sessions that were reportedly live-streamed during Moxie’s beta phase.

90%: Portion of Americans who have worked out online since the pandemic.

$6.5B: Estimated amount of patient payments Rectangle Health processes annually.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

postmates, LA Rams, real time delivery
8.0K
Retail

Postmates Launches On-Demand Shop Selling LA Rams Gear

2.7K
B2B Payments

Chase’s Neukirchen: QuickAccept First Step To Building SMB Ecosystem

2.5K
eCommerce

Ahold Delhaize CIO: Online Sales Way Up; Will Retreat Post-COVID

2.4K
B2B Payments

Bain Capital Ventures: 2020 Is B2B Payments’ Breakout Year

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

2.1K
Cryptocurrency

For Retail and Digital Currencies: Cryptos Today, Digital Dollars Tomorrow?

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms
2.0K
eCommerce

How Customers Fall Through The Cracks Of Digital Platforms

1.9K
Faster Payments

Tipping Goes Digital; Why Restaurants And Their Staffs Want It

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs
1.8K
Fintech Investments

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
1.8K
ANTITRUST

Google's Rivals Call Antitrust Case A Start For An Expanded Case

1.8K
Restaurant innovation

DoorDash Invests In Restaurant For First Time

1.8K
Investments

Rocketship Remakes Early Stage Venture Investing

omnichannel commerce
1.5K
Omnicommerce

Digital Dilettantes Don’t Cut It In Multichannel Commerce

1.5K
Economy

Locked Down And Looking Up: New Predictions On Pandemic Recovery

Verizon
1.5K
Data

Verizon, Microsoft Partner To Accelerate 5G Technology