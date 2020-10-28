Hybrid fitness site Moxie launched on Tuesday (Oct. 27) to enable trainers to work from home, which lets them reach new and current customers. And Amazon reports earnings this week on the heels of Q2 that enjoyed every benefit of a COVID-driven digital-first economy. And in healthcare, contactless interactions are helping dentists recoup revenue in the pandemic era. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$87B: Minimum net sales Amazon said in July that it expects for Q3.

40%: Amazon’s rise in total net revenue in Q2.

10K: Minimum number of sessions that were reportedly live-streamed during Moxie’s beta phase.

90%: Portion of Americans who have worked out online since the pandemic.

$6.5B: Estimated amount of patient payments Rectangle Health processes annually.