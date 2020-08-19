Today In Data

The Resilience Of SMBs, Retail And Boat Sales During The Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The Resilience Of SMBs, Retail And Boat Sales

Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are seeking loans from FinTechs and challenger banks at a time when the pandemic has created turbulence for them. In retail, Payless ShoeSource is making a comeback despite COVID-19, and will lead with a stepped-up online presence and ambitious store opening plan. And the yacht industry is staying afloat amid the pandemic, with new boat sales rising from April to May. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

1956: Year that Payless ShoeSource was first launched.

$19.7M: Cost of Sunseeker’s 120-foot Elysium model yacht.

7.3%: Growth in SMB loan fraud over the past 24 months.

€2.7B: Amount of nonbank financing Dutch SMBs raised in 2019.

$1T: Projected value of cross-border commerce by the end of 2020.

