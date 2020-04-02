Today In Data

Supporting Social Distancing Awareness, eCommerce With Retail Innovation

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovation Promotes Social Distancing, eCommerce

Retailers are under the gun to bolster their messaging and ordering capabilities for online shopping, as eCommerce becomes strained amid the coronavirus. Websites have doubled their ad spend, as advertising campaigns continue to be essential in weathering the storm. And in brick-and-mortar retail, a shopper engagement and loss prevention technology supplier is flipping the script, and now makes devices that raise awareness of social distancing in stores. All this, Today in Data.

 

Data:

30K: Minimum number of retailers that are alerted to theft by Indyme’s sensors and hardware.

82%: Approximate share of experts who have said PPC ads attract consistent eCommerce traffic.

42%: Share of retailers who cite concerns about consumer confidence.

40%: Increase in eCommerce since the state of emergency was declared on March 12.

$9.6M: Ad spend of eCommerce websites for the week of March 9.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll. Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll.
4.8K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Stay Closed Through April 30; Lays Off Workers

Cuts staff, consolidates offices Cuts staff, consolidates offices
4.5K
Coronavirus

Lender Kabbage Furloughs Workers, Warns Of SMB Cash Shortfall

Uber Eats app Uber Eats app
4.5K
Ridesharing

Lyft’s Driver ‘Referrals’ Show Limits Of Model, As Uber Expands

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
4.5K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

Manufacturing Manufacturing
4.3K
International

China’s Purchasing Managers Index Rallies Amid Relaxed Controls

Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News
4.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Microsoft And Plaid Team Up On Financial Management Solution

Debit Cards Debit Cards
4.0K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

pay card pay card
3.9K
Payment Methods

Pay Cards, Flex Pay Options Help Employees During Pandemic

Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus. Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus.
3.8K
Coronavirus

UK Retailers Under Fire For Nonessential eCommerce

Coronavirus Coronavirus
3.5K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Saudi Arabia Requires Lenders To Help Companies; British Startups Ask Gov’t For COVID-19 Assistance

Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses. Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses.
3.5K
Coronavirus

North American Burger King Franchisees Get Rent Break, Cash Help

PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants
3.4K
Coronavirus

PayPal Relaxes Fees, Response Rules For Merchants

Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19 Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19
3.4K
Coronavirus

How Neiman Marcus Got Into The Medical Mask-Making Business

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects 20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects
3.2K
Coronavirus

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19’s Ripple Effects — And Taming The Next Black Swan

Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis
3.2K
VISA

Visa Transaction Volumes Take Coronavirus Hit