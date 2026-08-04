Thredd Helps Pliant Plant Its Embedded Finance Flag in US

Thredd is helping Pliant expand its commercial credit/embedded finance platform to the U.S.

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As the issuer processing platform noted in a Tuesday (Aug. 4) news release, Pliant offers businesses in Europe physical and virtual credit cards “that have built-in reconciliation, spend controls, and deep integrations into modern finance stacks.”

“Through its expanded partnership with Thredd, Pliant has successfully mirrored its established European proposition in the U.S., enabling American businesses to issue commercial credit cards that maintain real-time visibility into spend and cash-flow management,” the release said.

According to the release, the program is now live in the U.S. on Visa’s network, with Coastal providing bank sponsorship. Pliant began onboarding U.S. customers last year during a soft rollout, the companies added.

“This partnership reflects exactly what Thredd is built for: helping proven fintechs expand into new markets quickly and with confidence,” Thredd CEO Jim McCarthy said in the release. “Having supported Pliant with their mature commercial credit proposition, we knew we could execute on their ambitious U.S. timelines. Together, we delivered a scalable platform that supports embedded finance, real-time reconciliation, and sustainable growth.”

The expanded partnership comes at a time when many companies are expanding their embedded finance programs, though their approach can depend on their size, as PYMNTS Intelligence research has shown.

“Smaller and larger firms operate with fundamentally different priorities for offering financial services to consumers within their own operating ecosystems,” PYMNTS wrote in an April embedded finance study. “The middle market occupies a distinct position all its own. With nearly 80% of middle market firms upgrading their embedded finance tools within 12 months, it’s the most active segment in the study and the one under the most pressure to unlock embedded finance’s performance- and revenue-boosting capabilities.”

PYMNTS spoke earlier this year with Pliant co-founder and CEO Malte Rau for a report on the way artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way issuers design rewards. Instead of leaning on fixed categories that stay unchanged for months or years, AI allows for incentives that are more responsive to behavior.

Rau told PYMNTS that early AI applications in rewards programs focus on analyzing transaction data to customize offers and category bonuses around real spending patterns.

“Most of the early use cases we see involve analyzing transaction data to tailor merchant offers, discounts or category bonuses around how cardholders actually spend,” Rau said.