$30 an Hour Buys a Robot Housekeeper in San Francisco
Tau Robotics began sending humanoid robots into San Francisco homes in late July for $30-an-hour cleaning visits, ABC7 San Francisco reported Friday (July 31). The invite-only service is still building its waitlist. Tau said its robots vacuum, wipe counters, empty trash and clear light clutter, but skip ladders, outdoor work, biohazards and anything involving medication or cash. Tau’s service policy also requires an adult to stay home for the full visit.