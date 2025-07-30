US Senator Raises Alarm Over Delta Air Lines’ Testing of ‘Personalized’ Pricing

Highlights
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) criticized Delta Air Lines for using AI-powered “surveillance pricing,” warning it allows the airline to exploit personal data to set fares based on individual circumstances.
Delta is testing personalized pricing on 3% of flights with plans to expand to 20%. It would tailor fares to individual customers rather than relying solely on market-based dynamic pricing.
Delta denies using sensitive personal data to set fares, but critics argue the practice risks eroding consumer trust and may face regulatory hurdles, especially under Europe’s GDPR.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is warning that Delta Air Lines’ use of artificial intelligence (AI) to tailor airfare prices to individual customers represents a troubling shift toward what he calls “surveillance pricing.”