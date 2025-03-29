QorPay Integrates Visa Platform Connect and Other Services

FinTech company QorPay collaborated with Cybersource to integrate Visa Platform Connect (VPC) and other Visa value-added services into QorPay’s payment ecosystem.

QorPay is a provider of payment solutions, while Cybersource is an open, network-agnostic ecosystem from Visa Acceptance Solutions that offers modular payments services, the companies said in a Thursday (March 27) press release.

With the addition of Visa’s technology to its suite of products, QorPay can help organizations streamline transactions, orchestrate data, reduce risk of fraud and improve expense management, according to the release.

“By integrating with Visa’s value-added services, we can empower businesses with a more secure, flexible and efficient way to manage payments, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in the FinTech space,” QorPay Executive Board Member Ken Paull said in the release.

Bill Serino, senior vice president and head of Visa Value-Added Services in North America, said in the release: “Teaming up with QorPay is an exciting step for us, as we tap into Visa’s Acceptance Solutions suite to boost efficiency and security for businesses everywhere.”

In another recently announced collaboration, payments security provider Bluefin said in January that it integrated its payment gateway with Visa Platform Connect.

Bluefin said the integration is designed to provide a fast and secure connection for acquirers using the Visa platform, including payment processing in multiple currencies to Visa and other major card networks.

The company said it will also use the Cybersource Decision Manager platform to help retailers reduce fraud and accept more valid orders across channels and geographies.

“Bluefin is thrilled to be working with Visa Acceptance Solutions to deliver a true international multi-acquiring P2PE [point-to-point encryption] solution for retailers that removes the cost and complexity of building and managing separate integrations,” Tim Barnett, chief information officer at Bluefin, said in a Jan. 13 press release.

Visa told investors in February that its Value-Added Services earned close to $9 billion in 2024 and has the potential to grow to $520 billion a year.

The components of the Value-Added Services offering include risk and security solutions, advisory and other services, issuing solutions and acceptance solutions, the company said in a presentation released in conjunction with its Visa Investor Day 2025.