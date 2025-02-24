The 2024/2025 Working Capital Industry Factbook

In an era where strategic financial maneuvering can make or break a company, a new report provides a breakdown of how growth corporates leverage working capital solutions to not just survive, but thrive.

The “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Industry Factbook,” commissioned by Visa and conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence, surveyed 1,297 CFOs and treasurers across eight key industries and 23 countries to understand how they are using working capital to drive growth. This index takes a deep dive into industries supporting nearly 70% of the global gross domestic product. These include agriculture, commercial travel, fleet and mobility, healthcare, manufacturing and construction, media and technology, professional and facility management services, retail, and marketplaces.

This report examines the business characteristics of firms that drive local, regional and global economies and the solutions available to support steady growth. We analyze the strategic versus tactical use of these solutions, the top solutions employed and the “wish list” items these corporates seek from FIs. The report assigns scores to firms based on their propensity for reduced days payable outstanding (DPO), offering a performance benchmark.

In this working capital industry factbook, readers will learn:

How growth corporates use these solutions for planned growth initiatives versus unplanned emergencies

Which solutions are most popular across different sectors, including loans, bank lines of credit, and corporate/virtual credit cards

The specific financial analysis tools and services that growth corporates need to optimize their cash flow and operations

How top-performing companies achieve millions in bottom-line benefits through effective working capital management

The impact of integrating suppliers into payment systems and paying invoices early on working capital efficiency

The “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index” offers valuable insights for financial professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Download the “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Industry Factbook” to learn more.

About the report

The “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Industry Factbook,” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa collaboration. The report is based on a survey conducted between May 21, 2024 and July 9, 2024. The survey consisted of 1,297 CFOs and treasurers across eight industry segments, five global regions and 23 countries. It included 38 questions on business metrics, external working capital utilization and perceptions of macroeconomic conditions. Firms were assigned a score from 0 to 100, reflecting their propensity for reduced DPO within 12 months.