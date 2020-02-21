Walmart

Skipcart Terminates Delivery Contract With Walmart

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Skipcart Terminates Delivery Contract With Walmart

Delivery service Skipcart has parted ways with Walmart, citing money loss and an inability to eke out a profit while shuttling around groceries, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Skipcart is the latest in a series of delivery companies who have stopped working with Walmart. The company told Walmart on Jan. 31 that it was going to stop working with the retail giant, and it said its last day would be April 30.

That date has since been moved up to March, and Walmart has already been reassigning those stores previously covered by Skipcart to other providers.

Skipcart is based in Boerne, Texas, and it handles deliveries from 126 different stores through 32 states, and most of them are in smaller markets. The two companies began working together in 2018.

Both Deliv and Uber stopped working with Walmart in the past few years, saying “last mile” deliveries were increasingly difficult to make cost effective.

Skipcart CEO Ben Jones said the company was taking care of about 50,000 Walmart deliveries every month, but that it was losing money “hand over fist.” Skipcart would rather focus on delivering for restaurants, he said, which are easier to complete and make more money.

“The grocery model does not work,” Jones said. “It doesn’t work today, and it’s not going to work six months from now. We’re all losing money.”

Walmart leads the market for the online grocery business, but Amazon is nipping at its heels. The sector makes up 56 percent of its sales in the U.S., and it has helped to fuel 22 quarters of sales growth.

However, Amazon offers two-hour grocery delivery for Prime customers, and it doesn’t cost anything. It’s in over 2,000 cities, and it’s been growing at an impressive rate, with orders doubling in Q4 of last year.

Walmart also offers free pickup at many of its stores.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.0K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
3.6K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

3.5K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

3.5K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
3.1K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news
3.0K
B2B Payments

Cashplus Launches Payment Tracking For Its SMB Cards

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.8K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech

Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M

fourth quarter earnings fourth quarter earnings
2.4K
Earnings

LendingClub CEO Heralds ‘Transformative’ Radius Bank Buy

citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit, citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit,
2.4K
B2B Payments

Citi Joins Trade Finance Network

Blue Apron looks for buyer Blue Apron looks for buyer
2.3K
Subscription Commerce

Merger, Sale Among Ingredients For Meal-Kit Maker Blue Apron

Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy
2.3K
Investments

Largest U.S. Pizza Hut Franchisee Could Choose Bankruptcy

2.1K
Mobile Applications

China Asks Tech Firms For Apps To Track Health, Travel Amid Outbreak

Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership
2.1K
Cryptocurrency

Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership

Amazon Amazon
2.1K
Retail

Amazon Is Building A Traditional Supermarket In LA