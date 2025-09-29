Study Finds Working Capital Efficiency Unlocks $19M Average Savings for Middle Market Companies

Highlights
Four in five growth corporates using working capital solutions achieved an average of $19 million in cost savings in 2025. Growth corporates are defined as the middle market firms with between $50M and $1B in annual revenues.
Growth corporate CFOs are 64% more likely than in 2023 to deploy working capital solutions for unplanned growth opportunities
Experienced finance leaders are twice as likely to use corporate cards and 32% more likely to treat working capital as a strategic growth lever because they are proven working capital solutions.
CFOs and treasurers are no longer treating volatility as a threat. They are turning it into a competitive advantage. And the most adaptive finance leaders are using working capital to buy speed when it matters most, paying suppliers early, seizing unplanned growth opportunities and leaving slower rivals behind.