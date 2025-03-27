BillingPlatform Adds Payment Processing to Revenue Lifecycle Management Platform

BillingPlatform has added a payment processing solution called BP Pay to its enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform.

With the addition of BP Pay, global enterprise customers can use one platform to monetize, collect and maximize payments, the company said in a Thursday (March 27) press release.

The unified platform eliminates the complexity of third-party payment integrations, provides seamless interoperability between billing and payments, and helps businesses reduce costs, streamline operations and maximize payment efficiency, according to the release.

“By offering best-in-class payments processing directly into our platform we’re doing more than just simplifying processes, we’re also helping enterprises unlock new levels of business agility and customer satisfaction,” BillingPlatform CEO Dennis Wall said in the release. “BP Pay underscores our vision of providing a complete revenue management solution that adapts to the dynamic needs of modern digital enterprises worldwide.”

This announcement follows news of several other product launches in the accounts receivable (AR) space.

Chaser said Tuesday (March 25) that it launched an integration Odoo that provides the users of that enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with automated AR tools like automated follow-ups and credit control tools.

In February, FIS launched a tool called FIS Revenue Insight that helps businesses optimize collections and gain insights into cash at risk. The company said the product modernizes accounts receivable management and employs artificial intelligence to analyze customer data, identify high-risk accounts and address potential issues before they escalate.

Bill360 said in October that it was expanding the capabilities of its accounts receivable automation platform by adding features that enhance the invoice email process, increase protection against credit card fraud and make paying invoices easier for buyers.

Accounts receivable automation provides businesses with a solution to the challenges they may face in tasks like identifying payment issues, forecasting cash flow and making financial decisions, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and American Express collaboration, “Window of Opportunity: Gaining AR Transparency Through Automation.”

The report found that by adopting digital and automated processes that provide real-time access to data, companies can close visibility gaps in their accounts receivable processes and build stronger relationships with suppliers and customers.

