Synchrony Moves on Versatile to Win the Battle for Point-of-Sale Credit

Highlights
Alternative data-driven underwriting is enabling more consumers to qualify for credit at checkout, reducing friction and expanding access.
The Synchrony acquisition of Versatile Credit underscores how legacy financial institutions now see embedded finance platforms as strategic growth engines.
Integrated point-of-sale financing, from short-term BNPL to installment and promotional credit, is becoming table stakes in commerce, especially for merchants and consumers seeking flexibility.
When a consumer walks into a store or scrolls through an online catalog, a moment of hesitation often intervenes: “Do I buy it now, or risk lingering doubts about whether I can afford it later?”