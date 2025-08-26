Thoma Bravo to Expand AI-Powered Customer Experience Offering by Acquiring Verint

Software investment firm Thoma Bravo plans to expand its artificial intelligence-powered customer experience (CX) offering by acquiring CX automation firm Verint Systems.

The company agreed to buy Verint in an all-cash transaction reflecting an enterprise value of $2 billion, according to a Monday (Aug. 25) press release. It expects the transaction to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the close of the transaction, Thoma Bravo will combine its portfolio company, Calabrio, a provider of contact center workforce engagement management software, and Verint into one company, according to the release.

The combination will create an “AI-driven customer experience powerhouse” that will offer a variety of products for CX organizations, per the release.

“Calabrio and Verint both have powerful product portfolios and go-to-market strategies that cover the needs of a wide spectrum of the market,” Thoma Bravo partner Mike Hoffman said in the release. “Together, the combined company will have the industry’s broadest CX platform, enabling brands of all sizes to drive transformative, AI-driven outcomes.”

Verint said in a Monday press release that the transaction was unanimously approved by its board of directors but remains subject to approval by shareholders and the receipt of regulatory approvals.

“Thoma Bravo’s investment is a testament to our CX automation category leadership,” Verint CEO and Chairman Dan Bodner said in the release. “Leading brands around the world are reporting strong AI business outcomes with the Verint CX Automation Platform.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “AI in the Chat: Generative AI’s Growing Role in Customer Service” found that generative AI is becoming a cornerstone of customer service strategies because it automates repetitive tasks, improves personalization and enables real-time support.

The report found that 97% of chief marketing officers found generative AI highly effective in assisting employees and customers in accessing information quickly and efficiently. It also found that by handling routine queries and requests, the technology frees customer service teams to focus on complex issues that require a human touch.

Thoma Bravo announced Tuesday (Aug. 21) that it plans to acquire human capital management technology firm Dayforce.