Tight Credit Market Creates ‘Goldilocks Scenario’ for Alternative Lenders

Highlights
The current macroeconomic climate, characterized by a tightened traditional credit market and relatively stable employment (particularly in the U.S.), is driving more qualified consumers into the segment served by alternative lenders.
Propel CEO Clive Kinross said this creates a “Goldilocks scenario” for business growth.
There is an opportunity for traditional banks to engage with the underbanked market, as they can collaborate with companies like Propel to tap into that market.
The traditional credit supply chain is showing signs of strain, leaving millions of consumers seeking alternatives to conventional banking products and opening new avenues for technologically driven lenders.
