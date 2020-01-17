Amazon

Amazon’s Market Value Projected To Exceed $1T Once Again

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon

Amazon might become a part of the so-called trillion-dollar club once again.

The club is the collection of firms that have a market value of at least $1 trillion and encompasses tech giants Microsoft and Apple along with Google-parent Alphabet. Microsoft has a $1.27 trillion market value, Apple has a $1.38 trillion market value, and Alphabet has an approximately $1 trillion market value, CNBC reported.

Amazon first became a part of the trillion-dollar club in September 2018. However, it has lost a portion of its value as of that time due to heavy investments in one-day delivery and last mile, grocery delivery, and Amazon Prime Video streaming content.

“Amazon’s high-margin businesses continue to allow Amazon to drive greater profitability while still continuing to invest,” Morgan Stanley Equity Analyst Brian Nowak said, according to the report.

The average 12-month price target for the eCommerce firm is $2,188 per share, which marks a 16.5 percent upside to its share price as of now. Wall Street analysts, as a result, foresee that Amazon’s market value will arrive at approximately $1.08 trillion by the close of the year. But the report points out that the forecast doesn’t account for share buybacks.

UBS increased its Amazon price target from $2,100 to $2,305, which was over 20 percent upside from the closing price of $1,877 per share on Thursday (Jan. 16). The investment bank is bullish on Amazon’s investment in one-day Prime shipping that the eCommerce firm said will likely bring higher purchase frequency.

In June, Amazon announced that it was growing its one-day delivery with Amazon Prime, adding over 10 million products and opening it up to members without a minimum purchase amount. The eCommerce company said at the time that millions of Prime members were already tapping into one-day delivery. Shoppers were using the service for last-minute birthday presents, beach towels and sunblock, among many other products.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

More than 63 percent of merchant service providers (MSPs) want to overhaul their core payment processing systems so they can up their value-added services (VAS) game. It’s tough, though, since many of these systems date back to the pre-digital era. In the January 2020 Optimizing Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what 200 MSPs say is key to delivering the VAS agenda that is critical to their success.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021 IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021
2.9K
Internet of Things

Intelligence Of Things (IoT) Tracker Shines A Light On 2021

HSBC HSBC
2.9K
B2B Payments

HSBC Debuts Corporate Treasury APIs For Integrated Payments

new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news
2.7K
Ridesharing

$500M Rescue Plan Considered For Debt-Burdened Taxi Drivers

charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion
2.6K
Payments Innovation

PayPal Hits $10B Charitable Donations Processing Milestone

2.6K
Earnings

Wells Fargo Sees Card Spending Growth As Restructuring, Regulators Loom

Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition
2.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

German FinTech Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Latest Acquisition

terrorism funding crypto terrorism funding crypto
2.4K
Security & Fraud

House Committee Says FIs Struggle To Pinpoint Domestic Terrorism Financing

Alibaba.com money Alibaba.com money
2.4K
B2B Payments

Alibaba To Highlight US SMBs With ‘B2B Tuesday’

Shopify Shopify
2.4K
B2B Payments

Shopify Supports Startups With $200 Loans

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed
2.4K
Investments

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna
2.4K
Retail

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna

apple, microsoft, google, artificial intelligence, edge-based computing, machine learning, startup, Xnor, news apple, microsoft, google, artificial intelligence, edge-based computing, machine learning, startup, Xnor, news
2.2K
Apple

Apple Makes $200M Acquisition In Race For AI Dominance

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain

2.2K
Earnings

Goldman Sachs: Marcus At $60 Billion In Deposits

2.2K
Payments Innovation

The Coming ‘Stair Step’ In Merchant Services Provider Spend