Apple Plots AI Search to Challenge OpenAI, Perplexity

Apple is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web search tool that could be added to its Siri voice assistant, its Safari web browser and its Spotlight search features on the iPhone.

The search tool, dubbed World Knowledge Answers, would look up information from the internet and summarize the results, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s AI Overviews and apps from companies like Perplexity AI, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Sept. 3), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

PYMNTS reported in November 2024 that innovation in search is getting a shot in the arm by AI-powered chat interfaces that are challenging traditional models.

While Google has reigned supreme as the global leader in online search, a shifting technology is setting the stage for intensified competition from alternative search engines and AI-powered platforms.

In May, while testifying in the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google parent company Alphabet, Apple Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue said Apple was “actively looking at” revamping its Safari web browser to concentrate on AI-powered search engines.

Cue noted a recent dip in Safari searches, which he attributed to increased use of AI, and said he believes that AI search engine providers such as OpenAI, Perplexity AI and Anthropic will eventually supplant standard search engines like Google.

It was reported in July that AI-powered chatbots account for a small but growing share of searches conducted through desktop browsers.

The share of those searches in the United States that went to chatbots rather than traditional search engines reached 5.6% in June, up from 2.48% in June 2024 and 1.3% in January 2024.

Wednesday’s report came at a time when Apple has been facing mounting criticism that the company has lagged in the AI race.

It was reported in August that Apple held a rare companywide meeting to cover its investment in AI and that CEO Tim Cook expressed a positive outlook about the company’s AI future, saying Apple has “exciting” plans for the technology that he wasn’t able to discuss.

During a July earnings call, Cook said Apple is making “good progress” on integrating more AI capabilities in Siri, which are set to arrive next year.