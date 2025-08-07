Apple Skirts Tariffs With $100 Billion US Manufacturing Investment

Apple said it is increasing its investment in the U.S. by $100 billion, reaching a $600 billion projected investment over the next four years.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

That investment comes alongside its new American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which aims to increase advanced manufacturing in the U.S., the company said in a Wednesday (Aug. 6) news release.

“Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a statement. “This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America.”

According to the release, Apple plans to hire 20,000 people in the U.S., mostly in research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Through the AMP, Apple will partner with firms including Corning, GlobalWafers America, Applied Materials and Texas Instruments, among others.

Per the release, Apple is bringing touchscreen manufacturing to Corning’s Kentucky factory.

“The expansion means that soon, every iPhone and Apple Watch sold around the world will be built with Kentucky-made cover glass,” Apple said.

Apple is also aiming to foster the creation of an end-to-end silicon supply chain in the United States, according to the release.

In addition, the company is expanding its U.S. facilities, with new construction underway in Houston and Maiden, North Carolina, to produce servers and expand its data center’s capacity, respectively. Apple is also expanding data center capacity in other states, with construction underway in Iowa, Nevada and Oregon.

A Wednesday report from Yahoo noted that these new investments follow the Trump administration’s demands for Apple to move manufacturing to the U.S., even threatening a 25% tariff on its devices if the company didn’t do so.

Apple’s news also comes as the company prepares for a new 25% tariff on goods imported to the U.S. from India, Yahoo reported. This tariff is in addition to an existing 25% levy President Donald Trump has said would be added to country’s products.

Apple had initially shipped its phones from China but shifted to sourcing them from India after the U.S. announced tariffs on Chinese imports in April.