Report: Apple to Add Dedicated Video Game App to Devices

Apple reportedly plans to add a dedicated app for video games to its devices in the next versions of its operating systems, which are set to be released in the fall.

The company will preinstall the app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (May 27), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company’s new app will serve as a launcher for titles, centralize game-related activities, feature editorial content from Apple and promote its Arcade subscription offering, according to the report. It will replace Apple’s Game Center social network.

Currently, two-thirds of the company’s App Store revenue comes from games and in-app purchases of game upgrades, the report said.

It was reported in March that Apple is planning its most significant upgrade to the Mac operating system since 2020 and to the iPhone’s one since 2013.

The company aims to make the operating systems of its devices simpler to navigate and more consistent across iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Expected to be delivered later this year as part of iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16, Apple’s revamp will include the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons; simpler ways to navigate and control the devices; and innovations introduced on visionOS, the operating system for its mixed-reality headset, Bloomberg reported in March, citing unnamed sources.

It was reported Thursday (May 22) that Apple plans to introduce artificial intelligence-enhanced smart glasses that would compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans.

The company aims to produce a large quantity of prototypes by the end of the year and then release the smart glasses at the end of 2026.

On May 20, it was reported that Apple plans to introduce tools that will let third-party developers write software using the large language models that power Apple Intelligence, starting with the small AI models that run on its devices.

By expanding its AI technology to developers, the company hopes to encourage the creation of new applications that will increase the use of Apple Intelligence and make its products the devices of choice for AI applications.



