Adobe Debuts App to Protect Against AI Content Copycats

Adobe has introduced an app to help creators protect their work against AI copycats.

Content Authenticity, unveiled Tuesday (Oct. 9), is a free web app that lets creators receive attribution for their work with Content Credentials, which the tech company calls a “nutritional label” for digital materials.

“As concerns over misinformation and AI-generated deepfakes have grown, Content Credentials have become a valuable tool for publishers, allowing them to provide key information about digital content to help consumers assess its trustworthiness,” Adobe said in a news release.

“Now with the web app, Adobe is unlocking the full potential of Content Credentials, helping creators protect their work from misuse or misrepresentation and build a more trustworthy and transparent digital ecosystem for everyone.”

According to the release, the app lets creators apply Content Credentials in batch to sign their digital work — such as images, audio and video files. Creators retain control of the information included in Content Credentials, like their name, website and social media accounts, with the company planning to eventually offer more customization options.

“Attaching this information can help creators receive attribution for their work, protecting it from unauthorized use or misattribution and ensuring recognition,” Adobe said.

The launch of Content Authenticity comes weeks after Adobe debuted tools to help brands demonstrate the business impact of their AI-generated content and adjust and optimize their campaigns in real time.

“Marketers are being challenged to ensure that AI-generated variants also resonate with customers, and Adobe’s latest innovations will help brands meet the moment through real-time experimentation and actionable insights,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business at Adobe.

In other AI news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about a new survey by the National Cybersecurity Alliance showing a startling trend: 38% of employees share sensitive work information with AI tools without their employer’s consent.

The problem is especially pronounced among younger workers, with 46% of Generation Z and 43% of millennials admitting to the practice, compared to 26% of Generation X and 14% of baby boomers.

Dinesh Besiahgari, a front end engineer at Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a background in AI and healthcare, warned of the risks behind seemingly innocuous AI interactions.

“What stands out most is the scenario where employees use chatbots to make payments or make any form of financial transactions where they have to give out payment details and other account information,” Besiahgari told PYMNTS.