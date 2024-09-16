Adobe Introduces Tools to Measure Impact of AI-Generated Content

Adobe has introduced new tools that will enable brands to demonstrate the business impact of their artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content.

With this capability, brands will be able to adjust and optimize their campaigns in real time, the company said in a Monday (Sept. 16) press release.

“Marketers are being challenged to ensure that AI-generated variants also resonate with customers, and Adobe’s latest innovations will help brands meet the moment through real-time experimentation and actionable insights,” Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business at Adobe, said in the release.

These new tools will help brands show the return on investment (ROI) of the image and copy generation tools they have been embracing to help them create marketing assets, according to the release.

The tools do this by matching AI-generated content with customer preferences and creating a feedback loop through actionable insights, the release said.

They will be implemented across the Adobe Experience Cloud, per the release. They include Adobe Content Analytics within Customer Journey Analytics, which is now in beta and provides attribute-level insights on content spanning web and mobile platforms; AI Assistant Content Accelerator in Adobe Journey Optimizer, which is generally available and allows marketers to generate and optimize marketing asset for email, SMS and other channels; and Adobe Experience Manager Edge Delivery Services, Self-Learning Experimentation, which will allow real-time experimentation with AI-generated content variations on a web page.

“Personalizing customer experiences in today’s environment can require thousands of variations for different marketing channels and regions, a problem that has been alleviated with the support of generative AI, Ahuja said in the release.

Adobe said Thursday (Sept. 12) that its Firefly Services reached the milestone of 12 billion generations, demonstrating how the company’s AI technologies are reshaping content creation and document workflows with efficiency and creativity.

“We’re delighted to see customer excitement and adoption for our AI solutions continue to grow and we have now surpassed 12-billion Firefly-powered generations across Adobe tools,” Adobe President and CEO Shantanu Narayen said Thursday during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

The marketing and sales functions are leading generative AI efforts at 16% of consumer and retail companies, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration, “What Generative AI Has in Store for the Retail Industry.”