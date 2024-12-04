ChatGPT Reaches 300 Million Weekly Active Users

ChatGPT now has 300 million weekly active users, OpenAI said Wednesday (Dec. 4).

The company also said in a post on X that 1 billion user messages are sent on the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot every day and that 1.3 million developers have built on OpenAI in the United States.

OpenAI’s latest count of the number of weekly active users is up from the figure of 250 million that Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar shared with Bloomberg TV on Oct. 28.

Friar also said at the time that 5% to 6% of free users sign up for the paid product and that 75% of the company’s revenue comes from subscriptions.

It was reported Saturday (Nov. 30) that OpenAI aims to get to 1 billion users over the next year and that the company anticipates a new phase of growth driven by new products, new data centers and its partnership with Apple.

“[In 2025] we will be coming into our own, as a research lab serving millions … hoping it can be billions of consumers around the world,” Friar told the Financial Times.

ChatGPT turned 2 years old on the weekend of Nov. 30-Dec. 1, and the market capitalization for the six largest tech companies has increased — in aggregate — by more than $8 trillion since its debut as they reap the rewards from the AI boom, Bloomberg News columnists Parmy Olson and Carolyn Silverman wrote in an opinion piece.

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), OpenAI named its first chief marketing officer (CMO): current Coinbase CMO Kate Rouch.

“Her experience across consumer and enterprise marketing will shape how we connect people to the transformative power of AI,” OpenAI said in a post on X.

It was reported Nov. 27 that the company was bolstering its sales staff as it works to capitalize on a “paradigm shift” in corporate AI spending and tries to achieve $100 billion in revenue by 2029.

The company has been landing new contracts with healthcare, manufacturing and legal companies, OpenAI Chief Commercial Officer Giancarlo “GC” Lionetti told The Information.

To close similar deals, the company has been bolstering its sales team, which now accounts for close to 20% of its 1,600-member workforce.