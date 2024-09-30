Microsoft Prepares to Relaunch AI-Powered Recall Offering

Microsoft is taking another stab at rolling out its AI-powered Recall program.

The company in June announced it was delaying the launch of the artificial intelligence (AI) feature, which is designed to track and store users’ computer activity. Now, the tech giant is prepared for a relaunch, Ars Technica reported recently.

As covered here earlier this year, Microsoft held off from a larger rollout for Recall, instead choosing to preview the feature with a select group of users.

“Touted as a game-changer in personal computing, Recall promised to create a searchable history of a user’s digital life, from web browsing to voice chats, allowing them to easily retrieve information from months past,” PYMNTS wrote.

“However, the feature quickly sparked concerns about potential privacy risks, with some social media users expressing fears of unauthorized surveillance.”

The Ars Technica report said some details of Microsoft announcement show that the company seems to be trying to placate skeptical consumers.

For example, Recall can now be pulled from a system entirely through the “optional features” settings in Windows. And all Recall data stored locally, including “snapshots and any associated information in the vector database,” will be encrypted with keys stored in a system’s trusted platform module, or TPM, Windows wrote on its blog.

As PYMNTS wrote earlier this year, the decision to hold off on a wider launch for Recall underscores the increasing importance of addressing privacy concerns in the world of AI.

As tech companies scramble to unveil AI features, they must also deal with user trust and data protection.

“Microsoft’s choice to preview Recall with a smaller group of users demonstrates a proactive approach to gathering feedback and identifying potential issues before fully committing to a public release,” the report said.

“By carefully evaluating the impact of AI features on user privacy and making necessary adjustments based on feedback, companies can build trust with their customers and ensure that the benefits of these innovations outweigh the potential risks.”

In other AI news, PYMNTS wrote last week about new research showing the technology’s prevalence in the financial sector, with 72% of finance leaders reporting using AI in their operations. Its applications range from fraud detection (mentioned by 64% of executives) to customer onboarding automation (42%).

“The enthusiasm for AI doesn’t stop there; nearly all banking boards have approved generative AI initiatives, reflecting a recognition of its strategic importance,” PYMNTS wrote.