MongoDB Launches Program to Help Enterprises Implement GenAI

MongoDB has launched a program designed to help enterprises embed generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into their applications.

The new MongoDB AI Applications Program (MAAP) offers strategic advisory, professional services and an integrated technology stack from MongoDB and its partners, the developer data platform said in a Wednesday (May 1) press release .

“This program combines our robust developer data platform, MongoDB Atlas , with our own expertise, professional services and strategic partnerships with leaders in generative AI technologies to provide comprehensive roadmaps for organizations of all sizes to confidently adopt and implement generative AI,” Alan Chhabra , executive vice president of worldwide partners at MongoDB, said in the release.

Among the partners that have joined MAAP and will provide strategic consulting, technology and expertise are Anthropic , Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft , according to the release.

These and other partners also provide foundation models, cloud infrastructure and GenAI framework and model hosting, the release said.

Combining these partners’ resources with MongoDB’s unified developer data platform, MAAP will help customers develop strategies and roadmaps to deploy GenAI applications, build GenAI applications that are secure and reliable, and engage in GenAI “jump-start” sessions with industry experts, per the release.

MAAP is designed to help organizations integrate GenAI to “solve the right business problems,” Chhabra said in the release.

“With the MongoDB AI Applications Program, we and our partners help customers use generative AI to enhance productivity, revolutionize customers interactions and drive industry advancements,” Chhabra said.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that GenAI has taken off exponentially, with new companies popping up nearly every day and promising labor- and cost-saving applications in every field. These applications touch every corner of human life, according to “ Preparing for a Generative AI World ,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration.

In another recent move, MongoDB partnered with automated evaluation and security platform Patronus AI in January to bring automated large language models (LLMs) evaluation and testing capabilities to enterprise companies.

This partnership offers a solution that enables enterprises to develop reliable document-based LLM workflows, building the systems with the support of MongoDB Atlas and using Patronus AI to evaluate, test and monitor them.

