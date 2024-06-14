Nvidia Unveils Open Model That Creates LLM Training Data

As concerns grow that large language models (LLMs) are running out of high-quality training data, Nvidia has released Nemotron-4 340B, a family of open models designed to generate synthetic data for training LLMs across various industries.
LLMs are artificial intelligence (AI) models that can understand and generate human-like text based on vast amounts of training data. The scarcity of high-quality training data has become a significant challenge for organizations seeking to harness the power of LLMs. Nemotron-4 340B aims to address this issue by providing developers with a free and scalable way to generate synthetic data using base, instruct, and reward models, working together to create a pipeline that mimics real-world data characteristics.
Synthetic data refers to data that is artificially generated rather than collected from real-world sources. It is designed to closely resemble real data in terms of its characteristics and structure.
PYMNTS previously reported that industry analysts have warned that “the demand for high-quality data, essential for powering artificial intelligence (AI) conversational tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, may soon outstrip supply and potentially stall AI progress.” Jignesh Patel, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University, highlighted the issue, saying, “Humanity can’t replenish that stock faster than LLM companies drain it.”
Nvidia said it has optimized the Nemotron-4 340B models to integrate with its open-source tools, NeMo and TensorRT-LLM, facilitating efficient model training and deployment. NeMo is a toolkit for building and training neural networks, while TensorRT-LLM is a runtime for optimizing and deploying LLMs. Developers can access the models through Hugging Face, a popular platform for sharing AI models, and will soon be able to use them via a user-friendly microservice on Nvidia’s website.
The Nemotron-4 340B Reward model, which specializes in identifying high-quality responses, has already demonstrated its advanced capabilities by securing the top spot on the Hugging Face RewardBench leaderboard. RewardBench is a benchmark for evaluating the performance of reward models in identifying high-quality responses.
Researchers also have the option to customize the Nemotron-4 340B Base model using their own data and the provided HelpSteer2 dataset, allowing them to create instruct or reward models tailored to their specific requirements. The Base model, trained on 9 trillion tokens, can be fine-tuned using the NeMo framework to adapt to various use cases and domains. Fine-tuning refers to the process of adjusting a pre-trained model’s parameters using a smaller dataset specific to a particular task or domain, enabling the model to perform better on that task.
For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.