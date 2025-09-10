AI Startup Authentica Tackles Supply Chain Risk as Global Trade Pressures Rise

Authentica, a San Francisco-based startup, launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to deliver real-time supply chain visibility and automate compliance amid rising tariffs and trade scrutiny.

The platform ingests emails and shipping documents and uses AI agents to automate key processes across the order-to-delivery cycle, including anomaly detection, tariff classification, supplier mapping and audit readiness. Authentica says its system generates verifiable audit trails and retains human oversight while reducing compliance risk and maintaining operational speed.

“Geopolitics and AI are redefining supply chains,” said Michael Borg, founder and chief executive of Authentica. Industry trends show that AI is rapidly transitioning from experimentation to necessity in global trade operations.

Reuters reports that spending on generative AI for supply chains is expected to climb from about $2.7 billion today to $55 billion by 2029. The growth is being driven by tariff shifts, sanctions and supply disruptions, making automation and real-time intelligence essential even for firms that continue to rely on lean, just-in-time inventory models. Analysts say this acceleration reflects a broader pattern of companies investing in digital tools that allow them to maintain agility while responding to shifting regulations and rising customer expectations.

Many companies are already integrating AI to reduce risk and improve resilience. PYMNTS recently reported that retailers such as Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Amazon are applying AI to optimize inventory, with Target using AI-powered systems across nearly 40% of its product assortment.

Schneider Electric has also shifted from “just-in-time” to “just-in-case” logistics, deploying AI to detect vulnerabilities across its supplier base. These moves illustrate how firms are attempting to harden supply chains against unexpected shocks while gaining better visibility into their networks.

In this context, Authentica positions its platform as both a compliance safeguard and a financial enabler. By automating audit-ready compliance and delivering proof of shipment integrity, the company says its system can help lenders and insurers underwrite trade finance and cross-border coverage with higher confidence. For importers, this could mean lower costs of capital and stronger resilience in a tightening regulatory environment.