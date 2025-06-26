From Just-in-Time to Just-in-Case: Inside Schneider Electric’s AI-Powered Supply Chain

Highlights
Schneider Electric sees Industry 5.0 as the evolution of Industry 4.0, using advanced technology to benefit society while improving industrial efficiency.
AI and real-time data analytics are enabling Schneider to create flexible supply chains that can rapidly recover from disruptions and meet customer demands without delay.
The biggest challenges in digital transformation aren’t technical — they’re about leadership buy-in, culture change and training employees to embrace new ways of working.
Schneider Electric is doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI), automation and digital transformation as it pushes beyond Industry 4.0 into the era of Industry 5.0 — a vision that places people and societal benefit at the heart of advanced industrial technology.