Aldi Adopts Digital Wave’s GenAI Solutions for Product Copy and Attribution

Grocery retailer Aldi will use Digital Wave Technology’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions in the U.S. to automate the creation of product copy and product attribution.

By using this technology, Aldi will boost its operational efficiency and expedite the delivery of product information for its website, app and email, Digital Wave said in a Tuesday (March 4) press release.

“Our AI-native solutions will integrate with the existing Aldi digital infrastructure, driving revenue growth and improving profitability while delivering exceptional product experiences,” Digital Wave Technology CEO Lori Schafer said in the release.

Aldi will deploy Digital Wave’s AI Copywriter, which creates search engine-optimized product descriptions and multilingual marketing copy, and AI Product Attribution, which extracts key product attributes from images and packaging to enrich product data and improve digital discoverability, according to the release.

Together, these solutions will provide the grocery retailer with a scalable foundation for future growth across digital channels, improved product discoverability, on-brand content generation for multiple channels, enhanced efficiency through the automation of product copy and data management, and accurate and compliant product information, per the release.

Seventy-seven percent of business leaders rank generative AI as the most impactful emerging technology, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration, “What Generative AI Has in Store for the Retail Industry.”

The marketing and sales functions are leading GenAI efforts at 16% of consumer and retail companies, with 57% of marketing and sales teams pursuing GenAI initiatives compared to just 31% of departments in other industry, the report said.

Product attribution has traditionally been labor-intensive, requiring employees to inspect and tag each product individually, PYMNTS reported in May 2023. With AI-powered product attribution, however, the process is automated, saving time and resources.

In another deployment of its AI solutions, Digital Wave Technology helps pharmacists increase their efficiency, PYMNTS reported in March. For example, these solutions can automate repetitive tasks like prescription entry, refill reminders and prior authorizations; assist in identifying potential drug interactions, allergies and contraindications; answer common medication questions; and predict medication demand.

“AI offers pharmacists valuable tools and capabilities to optimize patient care, improve medication management and advance pharmacy practice in various healthcare settings,” Digital Wave Technology Chief Digital Officer Sara Meza told PYMNTS in an interview posted March 29.