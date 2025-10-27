Bottomline Bringing AI Agent to Cash Management Hub

Business payments/cash management company Bottomline is rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) agent.

The agent, set to roll out early next year, will be integrated into Bottomline’s Global Cash Management and Payments Hub, the company announced Monday (Oct. 27).

The new offering is designed to provide finance leaders with conversational AI and predictive insights, transforming treasury workflows, enhancing cash visibility, and driving faster, smarter decision-making.

“Bottomline’s AI agent, named Bea, is being designed to act as a digital team member in the office of the CFO, enabling treasurers, cash managers, and compliance professionals to interact daily with financial data using natural language,” the company said in a news release.

The release adds that it lets users ask questions like “What are my current account balances?” and “What is my forecasted cash position?”

Bea will then combine a large language model (LLM) with predictive analytics to provide “real-time answers and proactive guidance,” Bottomline added.

“Our goal is to embed intelligence into every daily interaction, helping the Office of the CFO operate with greater efficiency and strategic clarity,” said Leo Gil, vice president of product for Global Cash Management and Payments Hub at Bottomline. “Bea is more than technology. It’s a trusted team member delivering insights, usability, and simplicity.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence from the report — “How Agentic AI Went From Zero to CFO Test Runs in 90 Days” — has shown that close to 7% of enterprise CFOs in the U.S. have already deployed agentic AI in live finance workflows, while an additional 5% are running pilots.

“The velocity of this shift has few parallels in the technology adoption history of the finance office,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this month.

“The change reflects both the hunger among CFOs for tools that can ease rising cost pressures and reporting demands, and the growing sophistication of AI platforms that promise to act as autonomous decision-makers rather than mere analytics engines.”

What the data showed was that companies who are already successfully using generative AI (gen AI) are fostering organizational buy-in for agentic. Businesses that saw the most positive return on investment from gen AI are also the quickest to embrace its agentic offshoot.

“But the story is not simply one of unbridled enthusiasm,” PYMNTS added, noting that the research “highlighted a two-track response: a front-footed exploration of agentic AI’s potential benefits and a back-footed reluctance to surrender data access or authority over core treasury, compliance, and payment decisions.”

