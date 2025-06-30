GenAI Gains Strategic Importance Among CFOs as Workforce Needs Change

Highlights
Generative AI is gaining ground as a strategic imperative, with 90% of CFOs saying the tech is “very” or “extremely important” for financial planning, according to PYMNTS Intelligence data.
High-impact companies that see the most effective use of GenAI are leveraging the technology more strategically than their lower-impact counterparts, which are using the tech for simpler tasks.
Despite the importance of GenAI, only 27% of companies plan to increase spending on this technology in 2025 as they navigate macroeconomic and geopolitical issues.
The ranks of CFOs who consider generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) as “very” or “extremely” important to their enterprises have about doubled across use cases, according to the upcoming CAIO report from PYMNTS Intelligence.