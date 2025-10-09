Google and US Chamber Partner on AI Training for Small Businesses

Google’s philanthropic initiative Google.org is providing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with $5 million in funding to develop and launch a national artificial intelligence (AI) training program for small businesses.

The Small Business B(AI)sics program aims to provide foundational AI skills to 40,000 U.S. small businesses, Google said in a Wednesday (Oct. 8) blog post.

Google also announced in the post that its training initiative Grow With Google launched a short course that helps small business owners learn how to use AI for work.

The online version of the “Make AI Work for You” course uses case studies from small businesses to share ideas, best practices and guidance on using AI tools, according to the post.

“Participants can learn how to use AI for many work tasks including making a sales pitch deck, building advertising materials or analyzing business results,” the post said.

In addition, “Make AI Work for You” is offered in workshops by local chambers of commerce across the U.S., per the post.

“Workshop attendees not only gain valuable insights and practical experience with AI but also leave with a personalized plan to make AI work for their business,” the post said.

In its own blog post about these new offerings, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the Small Business B(AI)sics program will include local, in-person training offered through the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s network of 1,500 state and local partners; a digital AI learning hub on its small business platform, CO—, that will offer training modules, live and on-demand webinars, and certification opportunities; and a nationwide awareness and recruitment campaign designed to help entrepreneurs learn what’s possible with AI.

“For more than a century, the Chamber has helped businesses adapt to change,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark said in the release. “Together with Google and the U.S. Chamber Foundation, we are helping Main Street entrepreneurs embrace cutting-edge technology to make their companies stronger, more resilient and more competitive.”

PYMNTS reported in June that small and medium-sized businesses are embracing AI as a way to compete against large enterprises. Verizon Business said at the time that 38% of SMBs are integrating AI into their operations.