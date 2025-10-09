Google Introduces AI-Powered Conversational Platform for Enterprises

Google has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered conversational platform designed for the workplace.

The new Gemini Enterprise brings together a company’s data, tools and people; enables employees to chat with the company’s documents, data and applications; and provides pre-built AI agents as well as the tools to build and deploy agents, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a Thursday (Oct. 9) blog post.

“Gemini Enterprise is an AI-powered conversational platform designed to bring the full power of Google AI to every employee for every workflow,” Pichai said in the post.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a Thursday blog post that Gemini Enterprise combines Google’s Gemini models, a no-code workbench for analyzing information and orchestrating agents, pre-built agents that can deliver value from day one, the ability to securely connect to a company’s data in different business applications, a centralized governance framework for managing all these capabilities and access to an ecosystem of more than 100,000 Google partners.

“This isn’t just about making one task easier,” Kurian said in the post. “It’s about making entire workflows smarter by searching and finding information from all your enterprise documents, applications, email and chat systems, and automating processes using agents with any of your enterprise applications.”

To help organizations train their workforce to use these tools, Google introduced a platform called Google Skills that offers training from across Google and offers it for free, together with a new educational program called Gemini Enterprise Agent Ready (GEAR) that trains developers to build and deploy agents, according to the post.

The company also announced a new team of Google AI engineers called Delta that can help organizations with their most complex challenges, per the report.

PYMNTS Intelligence reported Oct. 1 that among enterprises, 26.7% of chief financial officers expect to raise generative AI budgets in the next 12 months.

That figure is down from 53.3% a year ago, a change that the report attributed to enterprises shifting from experimental adoption to more disciplined deployment.

PYMNTS reported in April that the most effective enterprise AI implementations typically address specific business problems rather than pursuing technology for its own sake.

Google is also promoting the use of AI to small businesses. On Wednesday (Oct. 8), the company’s philanthropic initiative Google.org said it is providing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with $5 million in funding to develop and launch a national AI training program for small businesses.