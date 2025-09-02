Microsoft Unveils VibeVoice for Longer Conversational AI Audio

Highlights
Microsoft’s open-source VibeVoice model generates up to 1.5 hours of podcast-style audio with four voices.
Built on 1.5 billion parameters with advanced compression, VibeVoice works for research use on consumer hardware.
Safeguards include audible AI disclaimers and hidden watermarks, with restrictions barring impersonation, disinformation and real-time deepfake use.
Microsoft has released VibeVoice, a new open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model that lets users create podcasts and other audio — a counter to Google’s popular NotebookLM.