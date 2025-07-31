Nobody’s Talking: Voice Interfaces Face Hurdles for Wide Adoption

Highlights
Voice ranks as the least preferred interface for generative AI across all age groups, with fewer than 1 in 5 users citing it as the easiest method of interaction.
Touchscreens and keyboards remain dominant, with Gen Z favoring touch at 35% and baby boomers preferring keyboard and mouse, also at 35%.
Even with rising investments in voice AI, usability concerns and discomfort with speaking to machines in public or professional settings may be keeping adoption low.
Popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots often tout the availability of voice-activated features, joining a trend of speaking commands into AI assistants like Siri and Alexa.