Noda Launches AI-Powered Tool for Designing Personalized Payment Pages

Open banking provider Noda has launched a tool that enables gaming streamers and content creators to design personalized payment pages in minutes, with no need for technical expertise or website development.

The new No-code Payment Pages tool accomplishes this with a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and open banking technology, the company said in a press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“With Noda’s No-code Payment Pages, we’re empowering gaming creators to monetize their streams seamlessly,” Noda Chief Innovation Officer Daniil Zakharenkov said in the release. “This is a tool designed to make connecting with audiences simple, effective and fun.”

To design a personalized payment page, users provide basic information about their purpose or product through a chatbot; review and adjust the content created by the AI tool before finalizing it; and then share the finalized page via links or QR codes, according to the release.

The payment page created by the AI includes text, visuals and secure payment links, the release said.

The page can be set up in as little as 5 or 10 minutes; the AI can generate tailored visuals and branding for a professional look; and the payment links or QR codes can be shared via email, messengers or social platforms, per the release.

“For gaming content creators, Noda’s No-code Payment Pages open up exciting possibilities,” the release said. “Streamers can now engage their audience in real-time by offering unique, interactive experiences. For example, viewers can influence a streamer’s gameplay by making small donations tied to specific actions.”

A growing number of generative AI programs are making it easier for small businesses to boost their online presence, PYMNTS reported in March.

Examples include AI-powered website builders that that allow users to tailor websites to their needs using just text input, AI chatbots that deliver customer service and enhance engagement, and AI-generated personalized content that can improve visitor satisfaction and loyalty.

In February, GoDaddy launched a platform called GoDaddy Airo that uses generative AI technology to create logos, websites, email campaigns and social media content in a matter of seconds.

In September, Adobe introduced new tools that enable brands to demonstrate the business impact of their AI-generated content and optimize their campaigns in real time.