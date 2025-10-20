Payments Orchestration Gives Merchants the Rails to Experiment With Agentic Commerce

Highlights
Payments orchestration is becoming the perfect use case for AI, simplifying complexity while preserving merchant trust.
Merchants are showing stronger-than-expected interest in experimenting with AI-driven transaction flows.
Orchestration offers an agnostic platform to route payments more efficiently and aggregate data across providers.
