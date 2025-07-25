Rescue Teams Use AI to Find Victims of Deadly Texas Floods

Highlights
Rescue teams for the recent central Texas floods used AquaEye, an AI-powered handheld sonar device, to search for more than 130 missing flood victims across 100 miles of central Texas waterways.
AquaEye scans the width of a football field in 45 seconds to find what are likely human bodies — using real-time AI analysis to reduce search time by up to 90%, according to its inventor.
The floods began July 4 and have killed at least 136 people, most at a summer camp in Kerr County, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history.
First responders are using artificial intelligence (AI) to find drowning victims of the deadly Texas floods that thus far have claimed the lives of 136 adults and children, many of whom were in summer camp when disaster struck.