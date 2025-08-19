Startup’s Technique Brings Mathematical Precision to Gen AI

Highlights
Neurosymbolic AI blends neural networks with logic-based reasoning to reduce hallucinations and improve trust in generative AI.
Amazon and Imandra are advancing the approach in parallel, Amazon with warehouse robots and shopping assistants, Imandra with finance, code verification and regulatory compliance.
Imandra’s tools, such as Code Logician, promise to slash error-prone processes with “mathematical guarantees,” according to the startup.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can astound with human-like conversation and research superpowers, but it can also be disastrously wrong. That unreliability is a major barrier to adoption as AI begins to control physical machines, payments and other high-stakes domains.