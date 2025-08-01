This Week in AI: 3 Keys to Agentic AI Adoption, Plus AI Action Plans From US, China

Here are the top artificial intelligence (AI) stories of the week:

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Agentic AI Systems Have to Earn Trust in 3 Ways From Enterprises

CFOs are nearly universally aware of agentic artificial intelligence systems, but most are skeptical about deploying them. Many remain cautious amid concerns about implementation risks, oversight challenges and unproven ROI.

According to PYMNTS data, it will take the following to build trust:

User-friendly traceability

Human-in-the-loop safeguards

Built-in bias monitoring

“These tools are starting to make real decisions, not just automate tasks, and that changes the game,” James Prolizo, chief information security officer at Sovos, told PYMNTS.

Read more: Agentic AI: What It Will Take to Move From Rhetoric to Reality

US Seeks to Export American Values Through AI; China Wants Global Cooperation

The United States and China have unveiled competing AI strategies, with the U.S. emphasizing global dominance and China promoting collaboration and open-source development.

In “America’s AI Action Plan,” President Donald Trump called AI leadership a national security imperative. The U.S. plan focuses on accelerating innovation, building infrastructure and asserting international leadership, including export controls on AI components.

China’s “Action Plan on Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence” advocates for joint development, safe and equitable artificial intelligence and inclusive global governance. It outlines 13 actions, including open-source communities, cross-border data sharing and cooperation with developing nations to create a balanced digital future.

See more: US and China Chart Diverging Paths in Global AI Action Plans

Mastercard Is Becoming More Than a Payment Processor

Mastercard is evolving beyond its role as a payment processor, positioning itself as a technology and data-driven innovation partner.

On its earnings call, company leaders highlighted agentic AI, digital identity, and interoperability as key trends shaping global payments.

While its traditional network remains core, Mastercard’s value-added services segment grew 23% year-over-year, fueled by demand for cybersecurity, authentication, and fraud tools.

The company’s new Agent Pay feature uses conversational AI to process payments through contact centers and messaging apps.

CEO Michael Miebach said agentic artificial intelligence is already helping businesses manage payments and called the shift “innovation across the stack.”

Read more: Mastercard Launches Conversational AI Payments as Growth Accelerates

Apple Revs up Its AI efforts, Upgrades to Siri Coming in 2026

Apple disclosed that it was “significantly” investing in AI and making “good progress” in Siri’s AI upgrades, which are coming next year.

CEO Tim Cook, during the company’s fiscal Q3 earnings call, said the company is reallocating “a fair number” of employees to work on its artificial intelligence initiatives. He also said Apple is open to acquiring companies that help it meet its goals, without giving specifics. There have been reports saying Apple was interested in Perplexity AI.

On the tariff front, Apple expects to take a $1.1 billion hit in the fourth quarter. Cook said Apple is opening a manufacturing academy in Detroit to train workers as it pivots to making more products in the U.S. At present, the “majority” of iPhones sold to Americans are made in India, while the “vast majority” of iPads, Macs and Watches are made in Vietnam, according to Cook.

Read on: Apple to ‘Significantly’ Invest in AI, Warns of $1 Billion Tariff Hit

Senator Calls Out Delta Air Lines for Using ‘Surveillance Pricing’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) warned that Delta Air Lines’ use of artificial intelligence to tailor airfare prices for individual customers marks a troubling move toward “surveillance pricing.”

Speaking at a Senate subcommittee hearing on AI, Warner said, “AI can be used handily in a very anti-consumer way. And that’s what Delta Air Lines is starting to do.”

Delta is currently testing AI-powered personalized pricing on 3% of its flights, with plans to expand to 20% by year-end. The system uses customer data — such as browsing behavior and income estimates — to offer individualized fares, unlike traditional dynamic pricing visible to all consumers at a given time.

See: US Senator Raises Alarm Over Delta Air Lines’ Testing of ‘Personalized’ Pricing