US Military Expands AI Investment With $800 Million in Contracts

Highlights
The Pentagon awarded contracts worth up to $200 million each to Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and xAI to accelerate AI adoption.
The Department of Defense is pursuing agentic AI systems to enhance battlefield planning, decision-making and readiness.
While AI offers advantages, experts warn of escalation risks and call for safeguards in military use.
The Pentagon recently awarded up to $200 million each to four U.S.-based artificial intelligence (AI) companies developing “frontier” models: Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and xAI. The contracts are the latest sign of AI adoption across the U.S. military.