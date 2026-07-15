78% of CFOs Say Payment Blind Spots Increase Customer Friction
The best fraud prevention stops bad transactions and lets good ones move faster. But new findings in the June 2026 edition of The 2026 Certainty Project, a PYMNTS Intelligence and Plaid collaboration, reveal the ways in which that definition is no longer complete. Although nearly 6 in 10 surveyed CFOs (58%) said their companies give equal priority to payment speed and security, only 43% rated their ability to deliver both as strong or very strong.