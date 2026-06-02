Anthropic Gives 100 New Organizations Access to Mythos

Anthropic has announced a major expansion of its cybersecurity effort Project Glasswing.

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The project had initially given around 50 organizations access to the artificial intelligence (AI) startup’s Mythos model. Now, that number will expand to 150 organizations, Anthropic said in its announcement Tuesday (June 2).

“This expansion is the next step toward our long-term goals: for AI to make all software more secure, and for us to help the industry adjust to how AI could change many of the core assumptions of cybersecurity,” the announcement said.

The organizations in question are spread across more than 15 countries and cover industries Anthropic said weren’t well-represented in the initial group that was offered access to Mythos: power, water, hardware, healthcare and communications.

“And many of the new partners are vendors—companies or nonprofits that maintain codebases that are relied upon by lots of other organizations around the world, including governments,” the company added.

Project Glasswing is Anthropic’s effort to use AI to combat AI-driven cyberattacks. It is centered around Mythos Preview, an AI model that the company has offered only limited access to, arguing it could be used for hacking.

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Last month, Anthropic issued a report on Project Glasswing which said the company and its partners had uncovered more than 10,000 “high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities” in “the most systemically important software in the world.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence and Trulioo has found that major enterprises are increasingly contending with AI-related cyberattacks.

“Larger firms, with their larger footprints, can be more susceptible to the AI-powered spoofing of identity documents thanks to the industrialization of deepfakes and automated data scraping capabilities by adversarial cyber actors,” PYMNTS wrote last month.

According to the research, 58% of companies with upwards of $1 billion in annual revenue reported dealing with AI-generated documents or deepfake-related attacks in the prior year, a full 11 percentage points more than smaller companies.

“Against this backdrop, enterprise-grade firms increasingly depend on identity systems not only to stop fraudsters, but also to determine whether legitimate customers can transact, onboard, access services and remain engaged,” PYMNTS wrote. “In that environment, every authentication decision becomes a revenue decision.”

In other Anthropic news, the company this week filed to go public in what could be a $1 trillion initial public offering (IPO). Anthropic also recently became the most valuable AI startup in the world after a $65 billion funding round gave the company a $965 billion post-money valuation.

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