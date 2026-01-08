Cyera Raises $400 Million for AI Data Security Platform

AI/data security provider Cyera is a $9 billion business following a new funding round.

The company’s $400 million Series F round, announced in a news release Thursday (Jan. 8), will allow it to fund product innovation, hiring, expansion and new partnerships as the need for proper governance of artificial intelligence (AI) systems grows.

“Enterprises want to move quickly, but they also recognize that AI without data security and governance is a risk they cannot afford,” said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO of Cyera.

“This funding strengthens our ability to protect the world’s most sensitive information and help organizations unlock the full potential of AI with confidence. Securing AI isn’t just a technology challenge, it’s the new cornerstone of enterprise trust.”

PYMNTS had written last month about Cyera’s funding efforts, then the subject of an unconfirmed Wall Street Journal report, as part of a report on investments into enterprise AI.

“As enterprises move more operations to the cloud and adopt AI tools that rely on internal data, information can become fragmented and difficult to govern,” the report said. “Cyera’s software gives executives, security teams and compliance leaders a consolidated view of sensitive data exposure, allowing companies to reduce risk without overhauling existing infrastructure.”

According to the release, Cyera has in the last month secured data and AI for 20% of the Fortune 500. The company has also expanded its team to 1,100 workers, expanded its presence to 15 countries worldwide and launched partnerships with companies that include Microsoft Purview, AWS and Cohesity.

Writing about the relationship between AI and compliance last year, PYMNTS argued that AI had emerged as both “one of the biggest opportunities, and most dangerous risks, of the 21st century” for finance departments.

“Enterprise AI targeted at corporate back-office workflows doesn’t just learn from data; it redefines how decisions are made,” PYMNTS wrote. “That means accountability structures built for human oversight are being stress-tested in ways compliance leaders are still struggling to measure.”

The challenge is both technical and structural, with the same algorithms that can enhance efficiency or accuracy also capable of introducing opaque dependencies, unpredictable biases, and noncompliant cross-jurisdictional data flows. Employing AI doesn’t only change how finance operates, but can ultimately change what compliance means.

“The ‘so what’ for CFOs is that governance over data and algorithms is becoming as important as governance over dollars and disclosures. The CFO who treats AI as another IT tool could be missing the point,” that report added. “The CFO who treats AI as part of the control environment may be getting ahead of it.”

