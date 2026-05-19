Demand for Always-On Commerce Strains Legacy Credit Platforms

Change is endemic to payments. But that doesn’t mean legacy environments can always keep up.

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Findings in the inaugural “ABCs of AI Credit: A Playbook for Issuers,” a PYMNTS Intelligence collaboration with Thredd, confirm that’s the case with the credit landscape, where legacy architectures designed for the single moment of origination are finding their “if-then” workflows becoming structurally misaligned with how money actually moves.

Today’s environment is one where digital channels dominate transaction volume, commerce is always-on, and user behavior is fluid across devices, geographies and contexts. The emergence of embedded finance, real-time data processing and adaptive underwriting models has turned credit into an event-driven decision rather than a pre-approved condition.

Fraud has also evolved, with synthetic identities, AI-generated deception and real-time social engineering attacks challenging traditional defenses.

As a result, the competitive battleground is moving away from the binary discipline of declining risk toward the more complex challenge of approving it intelligently, continuously and contextually.

At the center of this shift is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) agents. These autonomous, real-time decision engines sit inside payment flows and can determine credit outcomes at the moment of transaction. This evolution represents more than incremental innovation. It signals a redefinition of how financial institutions manage risk, capture revenue and engage customers.

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From Static Rules to Continuous Intelligence

The legacy credit stack operated by defining rules, applying them consistently and managing risk by limiting exposure.

But across today’s landscape, hewing too closely to these traditional static rules can create two critical problems. First, they can generate false declines by blocking legitimate transactions that fall outside predefined patterns. Second, they can fail to detect increasingly nuanced fraud signals that do not conform to historical thresholds.

AI agents can help address both issues by introducing continuous intelligence into the transaction layer. Rather than applying fixed criteria, these systems are able to evaluate behavioral context, transaction intent and real-time data signals simultaneously. The result is a shift from retrospective analysis to live decisioning.

Each transaction becomes an opportunity to reassess risk, informed by up-to-date behavioral, transactional and contextual data. Advances in machine learning and data infrastructure now allow lenders to evaluate not just who a customer is, but what they are doing, where they are doing it and how their financial position is evolving in real time.

Read the report: ABCs of AI Credit: A Playbook for Issuers

Instead of acting as credit gatekeepers, AI agents, in this emerging environment, are becoming orchestrators by balancing risk, customer experience and revenue in real time.

This transition mirrors broader trends in digital commerce, where personalization and immediacy have become baseline expectations. Consumers no longer accept one-size-fits-all financial products; they expect credit to adapt to their needs as fluidly as the platforms through which they transact. In this environment, the value of credit lies not in its availability per se, but in its relevance at the precise moment it is needed.

For financial institutions, the implications can be both immediate and measurable.

When credit decisions are made continuously, the marginal cost of an approval or decline is lower, but the opportunity cost of a missed approval is higher. Declining a transaction that could have been safely approved is no longer a neutral outcome; it represents lost revenue, diminished customer engagement and potential attrition to competitors who can underwrite more effectively in real time.

As a result, the competitive question is shifting from “Who can say no most effectively?” to “Who can say yes most intelligently?” This may require a fundamentally different set of capabilities.

Ultimately, the transition to moment-of-spend credit is redefining what it means to be creditworthy. In the traditional model, creditworthiness was a relatively static attribute, derived from historical behavior and expressed through a score. In the new model, it is a dynamic state, continuously updated based on real-time information.

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