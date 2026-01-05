Kardome Brings AI Voice Interaction Home With Cognition AI

Kardome has debuted a tool designed to bring voice interaction to cars, homes and workplaces.

Those are all places where traditional systems struggle, the voice artificial intelligence (AI) company said in a Monday (Jan. 5) news release.

Kardome’s Cognition AI lets systems identify who is speaking and understand their intent, without “relying on rigid commands or constant cloud connectivity,” the release added.

“The integration of AI devices into everyday life won’t happen until those devices can continuously listen to their environment and understand the context of what’s happening around them-and that processing must occur on the device itself,” said Dani Cherkassky, CEO of Kardome. “Cognition AI enables exactly that: on-device, intent-aware voice UI that works reliably, even in noisy, complex environments.”

According to the release, Cognition AI is an on-device small language model that mimics the human auditory-cognition system. It allows for faster, more reliable, and more private voice interactions by deciphering intent and context in real time, taking care of simple tasks directly on the device and turning to cloud large language models only when deeper reasoning is needed.

“This hybrid-AI approach brings voice interfaces closer to natural human communication,” the release added.

PYMNTS examined the rise of voice AI technology last year following a report by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz on its use in the professional world.

“Voice is one of the most powerful unlocks for AI application companies,” Olivia Moore, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, wrote in a blog post. “It is the most frequent and information-dense form of communication, made programmable for the first time due to AI.”

She said artificial intelligence lets businesses respond to customers 24/7 instead of having to wait until an office is staffed.

For consumers, Moore wrote, the firm believes that “voice will be the first — and perhaps primary — way people interact with AI.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has found that 30.4% of Gen Z consumers already shop by voice each week. The report, “How the World Does Digital,” showed that millennials came in second, at 27.6%. Across all age groups, the average is 17.9% of consumers turning to voice AI to shop.

Cognition AI will be on display at this year’s CES showcase in Las Vegas, part of a variety of products whose chief selling point is artificial intelligence, as covered here last week.