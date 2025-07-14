Financial Stability Board Warns on Nonbank Leverage Risks

Highlights
The Financial Stability Board has recommended that better data frameworks and even a limit on leverage be applied to nonbank financial entities.
These entities include hedge funds and private credit vehicles with on-balance-sheet and off-balance-sheet instruments including loans and derivatives.
There remains the specter of liquidity risks and market shocks, the FSB warns.
For banks doing business in the private credit market, and in working with nonbank firms, the leverage used by those intermediaries poses risks to stability on the international stage.