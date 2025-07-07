Revolut Still Waiting on OK to Offer UK Credit Cards

Revolut is still reportedly waiting for permission to offer credit services in the U.K.

That’s according to a report Monday (July 7) by the Financial Times (FT), which notes that this is the latest in a series of roadblocks on the company’s journey to become a full-service bank in its home country of Great Britain.

Sources told the FT that Revolut is still waiting for authorization from the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority after applying for a consumer credit license in 2024.

According to the report, this license is separate from Revolut’s U.K. banking license, which it secured last year from the PRA with restrictions that limit the deposits the company’s banking unit can accept to 50,000 pounds.

Revolut offers consumer credit services in several European countries, the report adds, and plans to launch similar services in the U.K., but recognizes this is likely to be delayed until after it receives its full banking license.

That license was awarded a little under a year ago after a three-year wait. Revolut had first applied for a banking license in 2021, and saw the process take longer than normal, as the $45 billion FinTech faced scrutiny over its size and issues with its financial reporting.

The company has rolled out several new products in recent months, including new mobile plans, and said last month it would soon introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant.

