As US Data Moves to Blockchain, Should Businesses Follow?

Highlights
The U.S. Commerce Department announced it will publish GDP data on nine major blockchains starting with July 2025 figures, aiming to make economic statistics immutable, transparent and tamper evident.
The move highlights blockchain’s core strength of verifiability, rather than efficiency, making it valuable in contexts where multiple parties with conflicting incentives must share trusted data (e.g., supply chains, compliance, cross-border trade).
For businesses, blockchain adoption hinges on balancing cost, speed and confidentiality: while it can boost trust and automation in decentralized ecosystems, in many enterprise cases traditional databases remain faster, cheaper and more practical.
It’s no secret the Trump Administration loves bitcoin and crypto. And as news this week from the Department of Commerce shows, that enthusiasm is now spilling over across the rest of the government.